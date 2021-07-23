Blenheim-Newport Executive Director Sharon O’Sullivan, RN, Brings Over 30 Years of Nursing Experience

Sharon O'Sullivan, Executive Director of Blenheim-Newport, a Benchmark Assisted Living and Mind & Memory Care Community
Blenheim-Newport, a Benchmark Senior Living assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community in Middletown, R.I., today announced that Sharon O’Sullivan, RN, has joined the community as its executive director. O’Sullivan is responsible for overseeing all aspects of operations using her more than 30 years of nursing and administrative experience working with seniors. That experience…
