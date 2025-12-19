Build through relationships

Elizabeth “Liz” Catucci Partnership for Rhode Island executive director In leadership circles, we often talk about relationships as a “soft skill,” something that’s nice to have, something that makes collaboration easier. But the longer I do this work, the more convinced I am that relationships aren’t soft at all. They’re infrastructure. Most of the complex challenges leaders face today don’t unfold neatly. They cut across organizations, sectors and systems. They require people with different priorities and pressures to move in the same direction, often on short timelines and with imperfect information. No playbook fully prepares you for that. But strong relationships do something strategy alone can’t. They create the foundation for progress. When you’ve built trust before the pressure mounts, conversations move faster. People are more transparent. Problems surface earlier. Alignment comes more easily. This doesn’t happen because everyone agrees. It happens because your partners and colleagues are willing to stay in the work with you. When leaders invest in relationships long before they “need” them, they’re better equipped to navigate high-stakes decisions with steadiness and clarity. They’re also better positioned to mobilize others when the moment truly demands it. In a world where the pace of change keeps accelerating, we risk overvaluing speed and undervaluing connection. But relationships are the systems that carry our toughest work. They’re the structure beneath every major breakthrough; and often, they’re the only thing that makes those breakthroughs possible.