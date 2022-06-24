Businesses addressing future risks based on pandemic experience

By
Nancy Rosedale
Small-business owners in Rhode Island and across the country are reporting inflation and supply chain disruptions are impacting their businesses in big ways, according to new research from Bank of America Corp. Despite these difficulties, business confidence remains strong, with 64% anticipating their revenue will increase over the next 12 months. In addition, business owners…

