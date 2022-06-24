Businesses addressing future risks based on pandemic experience

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Small-business owners in Rhode Island and across the country are reporting inflation and supply chain disruptions are impacting their businesses in big ways, according to new research from Bank of America Corp. Despite these difficulties, business confidence remains strong, with 64% anticipating their revenue will increase over the next 12 months. In addition, business owners…