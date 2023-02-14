Calvin Matthes Promoted to Business Development Manager for Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane Building Company is pleased to announce that Calvin Matthes has been promoted to business development manager for Gilbane in Rhode Island, driving strategic growth in the region’s commercial, education, healthcare, and life sciences markets.

Since joining Gilbane in 2013 as a project engineer, Calvin has worked on numerous projects throughout the state, serving notable clients such as Bank of America, Brown University, and General Dynamics Electric Boat. He is driven by his passion for his home state of Rhode Island and his desire to make a positive impact on its communities.

Calvin holds a Bachelor of Science in Architecture with a minor in Construction Management from Roger Williams University.