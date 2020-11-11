Child & Family’s Taste of Home Campaign raises $100K

MIDDLETOWN – Child & Family, a social-services nonprofit that helps families and individuals cope with complex problems requiring long-term intervention, has raised more than $100,000 through its five-day virtual Taste of Home Campaign + Auction event.

The event, normally known as the Taste of Newport, had to switch to being online only this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Child & Family said the auction offered bidders art, travel, home items and additional items. The platform, which is still live for donations, also offered a giving campaign outlet with a matching-gift component. The funds raised will help the organization’s programs supporting families, foster care programs, elders and youths during the health crisis, Child & Family said.

“The pandemic has exacerbated issues like homelessness, job loss, food insecurity and substance use disorder that affect people’s ability to keep themselves and their families safe,” said Child & Family CEO and President Marty Sinnott in a statement. “If we have learned anything during the past several months, it is that the space we all call home is critical to everyone’s health, safety and ability to thrive. It is important to understand that home looks drastically different for each person. The Taste of Home Campaign will help fund our many critical programs that focus on the ability to secure and maintain housing throughout our continuum of care.”

