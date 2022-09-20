Citizens leads $50M credit deal for North Carolina company

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. recently provided a $50 million credit facility to a North Carolina technology advisory firm, according to a news release.

The pre-approved loan to Crosslake Technologies includes a $25 million revolving line of credit and a $25 million term loan, which will be used to refinance debt and fund acquisitions.

Citizens served as left lead arranger and administrative agent for the deal.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

