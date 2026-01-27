Citizens seeking submissions for 2026 Small Business Community Champion Award

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. has opened submissions for its ninth annual Small Business Community Champion Award, giving small businesses the opportunity to win $10,000 each.

Winners also receive a year of professional development and networking through the Luminary program, which provides business owners with coaching, peer connections and access to resources designed to help grow and strengthen their companies.

The contest is open exclusively to Citizens Business Banking customers and applications are due by 5 p.m. on Feb. 10.

This year, 20 small businesses will be recognized for their contributions to local communities and economic growth. Winners will be announced in May during National Small Business Month.

“Small businesses choose Citizens because we understand their challenges and the impact they deliver every day,” said Mark Valentino, head of business banking at Citizens. “Through the Small Business Community Champion Award, we’re providing both financial support and the guidance and connections that help business owners strengthen their foundations and grow their businesses.”

Eligible businesses must be for-profits, with up to $5 million in annual revenue, in operation for at least two years and maintain at least three employees, according to the bank.

Applicants must also hold a Citizens Business Banking account in good standing prior to the contest deadline.

Applications are now open.

Since the program began, Citizens has awarded nearly $2 million to almost 200 small businesses, helping winners expand operations, offer new products and services, and support continued community growth.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.