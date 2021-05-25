CME Corp. lands 5-year GSA contract to provide medical supplies

WARWICK – CME Corp. has been awarded a five-year, multimillion dollar contract with the General Services Administration to provide health care equipment and other medical supplies to the federal government.

CME, which calls itself the largest U.S. distributor specializing in health care equipment, could not provide a total dollar value for the contract but estimated revenue at $3 million to $5 million per year for the first two years, growing to $7 million to $10 million per year. The contract also includes three future five-year options.

CME said the contract is expected to involve 10,000 medical products in the first year, a number that could grow to more than 50,000 annually by the end of the five-year deal. The products include personal protective equipment, ultraviolet disinfecting systems, workstation on wheels and furniture and storage solutions.

“We are excited to be significantly expanding our work with the federal government by receiving this key contract,” said CME Government Sales Manager Robert Charron. “CME’s unmatched inventory of products and services ensures that our partnership will benefit parties throughout the U.S.”

K.C. Meleski, CME vice president of sales, said the company looks forward “to providing our unique direct-to-site white globe services to meet the GSA’s needs from start to finish, including receiving, inspecting, wares using, assembling and installing.”

GSA oversees $66 billion in procurement per year, CME said, and supplies products and communications for U.S. government offices.