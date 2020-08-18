COVID-19 cases in R.I. rise by 75, with one more death

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 75, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said on Tuesday.

Cases in the state total 20,692 to date, an increase of 120 from figures reported on Monday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions from previous days. The three-day average of new cases in the state is 74.

The state has reported a total of 1,024 deaths related to the new coronavirus.

Current hospitalizations due to the virus total 78, a decline from 80 one day prior. The three-day average of hospitalizations is 82. Of those hospitalized, eight are in the intensive care unit and four are on ventilators.

There were 3,055 COVID-19 tests conducted Monday in Rhode Island with an overall positive rate of 2.5%. When excluding both repeat negative and repeat positive results, the positive rate for the day was 5%.

To date, there have been 436,191 tests conducted in the state.

