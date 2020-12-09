COVID-19 cases rise by 1,232 as hospitalizations hit record

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,232 on Tuesday, with 14 more deaths, according to the R.I. Department of Health Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 461, a record for COVID-19 hospitalizations in Rhode Island and an increase from 444 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 42 were in an intensive care unit and 24 were on a ventilator, each figure declining by one day to day.

Cases in the state have totaled 68,299 to date, while deaths due to the virus have totaled 1,484.

There were 16,185 tests processed on Tuesday, with an overall positive rate of 7.6%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative results, the positive rate was 24.9%.

There have been 1.68 million tests administered in the state to date to 566,029 individuals.