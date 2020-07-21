COVID-19 cases rise by 53; R.I. sees 1 more death

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 53, to 17,986, with one more death, the R.I. Department of Health said on Tuesday.

The three-day average of new cases is 60. The state has reported a total of 996 deaths related to the new coronavirus.

There are 64 people hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19, an increase from 61 one day prior. The three-day average of hospitalizations is 65. Of those hospitalized, four are in intensive care units and two are on ventilators.

There were 2,371 tests conducted Monday in the state, with a positive rate of 2.2%. To date, there have been 317,544 tests for COVID-19 administered in Rhode Island.

