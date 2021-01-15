COVID-19 deaths in R.I. pass 2,000; cases rise by 901

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 increased by 901 on Thursday, with nine more deaths, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

Fatalities in the state due to the virus reached 2,005, a rise of nine day to day.

Hospitalizations due to the virus totaled 384, a rise from 375 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 51 were in an intensive care unit, a decline of two day to day, and 35 were on a ventilator, an increase of one day to day.

Cases of the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 104,443 to date, a rise of 1,057 from figures reported one day prior, accounting for the day-to-day increase, as well as data revisions for previous days.

There were 19,211 tests processed Thursday, with an overall positive rate of 4.7%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative results, the positive rate was 20.3%.

There have been 2.24 million tests administered in the state to date to 693,152 individuals.

There have been 41,977 first doses of COVID vaccines administered to date, as well as 9,243 second doses.