COVID-19 UI filings rise by 532

PROVIDENCE – COVID-19-related unemployment insurance claims increased by 532 on Thursday, to 166,535, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

Pandemic unemployment assistance filings increased by 521, to 62,972.

Pandemic unemployment assistance is a federally created and funded program that covers small-business owners, contractors and the self-employed.

All initial unemployment filings in the state since March 9 total 241,271.

There were 23 Temporary Disability Insurance filings due to COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 13,454. All TDI claims in the state since March 9 total 24,461.