CVS to launch COVID-19 testing site at Twin River, doubling state’s capacity

LINCOLN – Rhode Island has entered into a partnership with CVS Health Corp. to provide free rapid drive-through COVID-19 testing available at Twin River Hotel Casino, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo announced on Monday.

The site will provide tests upon appointment for individuals with COVID-19 symptoms that meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The site will have a capacity of 1,000 tests per day, doubling the state’s testing capacity.

The site will be located in Twin River’s parking lot.

The testing site in Lincoln is one of two such CVS testing sites announced Monday; the other is located in Atlanta, Ga.

Starting April 6, individuals may pre-register in advance online for a same-day testing slot.

The test being administered is the Abbott ID Now COVID-19 test, which provides positive results in five minutes and negative tests in 13 minutes. The Abbott test recently received emergency-use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

“Today marks a giant leap forward in our efforts to combat this virus,” Raimondo said in a statement. “Thanks to the partnership and generosity of CVS Health, we will be able to double our testing capacity and provide on-the-spot results to thousands of Rhode Islanders each day. Making testing rapid and readily available is the key to slowly reopening our economy, and today we are one step closer to that goal.”