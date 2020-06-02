Twelve more R.I. deaths due to COVID-19, cases rise by 101

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island deaths due to COVID-19 increased by 12 on Monday, while identified cases rose by 101, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

To date, cases of the virus in the state have totaled 15,112 and deaths due to the disease have totaled 732.

Current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 totaled 188, a decline from 195 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 48 were in intensive care units (a two-patient increase day to day) while 31 were on ventilators, an increase from 29 the day prior. There have been 1,302 COVID-19 discharges to date.

The state conducted 2,608 tests for COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 159,560.

- Advertisement -

This story will be updated.