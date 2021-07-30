Do you agree with the state’s recommendation for universal mask use in K-12 schools?

By
-
THE STATE OF RHODE ISLAND announced Wednesday that it recommends universal mask wearing in schools, regardless of vaccination status. / AP FILE PHOTO/ROGELIO V. SOLIS
RHODE ISLAND on July 28 recommended universal mask wearing in schools, regardless of vaccination status. / AP FILE PHOTO/ROGELIO V. SOLIS
The state on July 28 said it is recommending universal mask use within K-12 school settings, regardless of vaccination status, when the new school year begins in September. Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s office said the recommendation for students, educators and staff aligns with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent updates on mask…
Free Access WeekRegister to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display