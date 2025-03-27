Electricity rate will rise slightly for businesses in city program; residents will see a decrease

Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

PROVIDENCE – The summer supply rate for commercial customers in the Providence Community Electricity Program will be 10.03 cents per kilowatt hour, up from 9.68 cents per kilowatt hour last year, city spokesperson Anthony Vega announced Wednesday.

The industrial rate this summer will be 9.58 cents per kilowatt hour, a slight increase from 8.72 cents per kilowatt hour a year ago.

10.01 cents per kilowatt hour, down from 10.29 last year.

The summer rate will take effect from May through the November meter read. Current participants do not need to take any action.

“We know that utility rates have been rising, and I’m pleased that we are able to provide a more affordable and sustainable option for our community,” said Mayor Brett P. Smiley in a news release. “Through the Providence Community Electricity program, we are making it easier than ever for our community to reduce their carbon footprint, lower their electricity bills and support a greener, more resilient future.”

Launched in 2023, the program offers 5% more renewable energy than Rhode Island Energy’s Last Resort Service.

The additional renewable energy is sourced entirely from local projects, including the Narragansett Bay Commission wind turbines at Fields Point in Providence, solar in West Greenwich and additional wind turbines in Coventry.

Through the end of 2024, PCE has delivered $3.2 million in savings, with $2.4 million in savings coming from residential participation.

45,754 residential, 7,057 commercial and 27 industrial customers in enrolled in the program.

Barrington, Central Falls, Narragansett, Newport, Portsmouth, Providence and South Kingstown are part of the same purchasing program.

Residents, however, will see a decrease. The residential rate will beCurrently, there are