Electricity rate will rise slightly for businesses in city program; residents will see a decrease

By
-
THE SUMMER supply rate for residential customers in the Providence Community Electricity Program will be 10.01 cents per kilowatt hour, down from 10.29 cents per kilowatt hour last year, city spokesperson Anthony Vega announced Wednesday. /ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO/ JOHN ANTCZAK

PROVIDENCE – The summer supply rate for commercial customers in the Providence Community Electricity Program will be 10.03 cents per kilowatt hour, up from 9.68 cents per kilowatt hour last year, city spokesperson Anthony Vega announced Wednesday.  The industrial rate this summer will be 9.58 cents per kilowatt hour, a slight increase from 8.72 cents per kilowatt hour

