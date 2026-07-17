PBN 40 UNDER FORTY 2026 AWARDS

ELIZABETH HARMAN | 38

THE PROP

Partner, audit services group, Kahn, Litwin, Renza & Co. Ltd.Artificial intelligence is changing how accounting professionals develop. At KLR, we help our teams embrace AI while emphasizing professional skepticism, analysis and client relationships – skills that define the value accountants bring to clients.Focus on what you can control and don’t waste energy on what you can’t.As a shareholder at KLR, growing as a leader while helping develop the next generation of professionals and remaining actively involved in the community.Sales associate at the Banana Republic Factory Outlet. Working in the fitting room during the holidays was good preparation for public accounting – after that, busy season doesn’t seem quite as intimidating!Having my son. Everything I do is to ensure he has the best life possible.You’ll most likely find me at the beach or pool in the summer, so my bag is always packed and ready to go for days by the water.