Everybody’s Business: She’s a champion for Black and brown businesses

(Editor’s note: This is the 56th installment in a monthly series speaking with minority business owners and leaders. Each will be asked their views on minority-business conditions in the state and for ways to improve those businesses’ chances for success.)Crystal DaCruz knows all the best Black- and brown-owned products and businesses. The first-generation American, born from Cape Verdean immigrants, uses these products herself. But she saw they were being underrepresented in the market despite their brilliance. Then she started Boxed in Black and began sharing these products throughout Rhode Island and beyond. The company, started by the Providence native in early 2024, curates gift boxes filled with items sold and made by Black- and brown-owned businesses. “I actually knew a lot of these companies before I even started Boxed in Black,” DaCruz said. “These were and are brands I use and love, but a lot of them were sold just direct-to-consumer, so their brand wasn’t getting the attention or recognition it deserved. It’s basically my own consumer preference, the products I chose to curate. It gets very personal. I get attached to the brands and products, too.” Corporate and event gifting is Boxed in Black’s core offering. However, DaCruz said the company offers its Ready Boxed options for smaller, individual orders. Customers can sort through products by occasion, such as Valentine’s Day or wedding gifts. They can also search for items by brand values such as ecofriendly, vegan and whether the product is ethically sourced. DaCruz said she saw a need for her company when she noticed there is a “15% pledge” many retailers are undertaking to increase their spending on Black- and brown-owned businesses. Now, in just its second year of operation, 90% of the items curated by Boxed in Black are sourced from Black- and brown-owned brands. The other 10% still comes from culturally diverse brands. DaCruz said she’s still very much in the curation phase and cold calls many businesses to inquire about adding their products to her gift box line. “I’m finding these brands; I’m approaching them,” DaCruz said. “I look at their products. It takes real scouting. While I love that, it can be overwhelming and time consuming.” Among the many items one can find in a Boxed in Black gift box are lavender face and body soap from Earth Elements Soapworks, which is owned by a Black woman; Zacao’s 70% Cacao Dark Chocolate Bar, another Black female-owned company; and Skin Tone Crayons by All of Us, also Black-owned. Meanwhile, a recent challenge has been presented to minority-owned companies in the form of diversity, equity and inclusion funding cuts. Several big-box retailers such as Target Corp. and Walmart Inc. have announced an end to their DEI programs in response to pressure from the Trump administration. But DaCruz said inquiries and order sizes for Boxed in Black have increased in spite of, and potentially because of, this. “We’re seeing people even more interested in our product. Those that want to find us are even more committed in doing so now,” she said. “This could be an opportunity for us. Any silence or rollbacks from retailers on their DEI programs might just be sending those alienated customers our way.”There are definitely barriers, especially when it comes to access to information and opportunities. Technically, anyone can register a business, but the real challenge is getting access to capital, contracts and the right networks to grow. Racism shows up in lending decisions, but it also plays a role in who gets invited into certain rooms, who gets taken seriously and who gets access to key opportunities. That makes a huge difference in whether a business can actually succeed.My business sources products from Black and brown businesses, so their success directly impacts mine. They need to be in a strong position to offer wholesale pricing and keep up with demand. Most businesses that I work with are already established, but even they face challenges like scaling production or navigating cash flow. I don’t want to feed into the misconception that partnering with minority-owned businesses or serving minority customers puts my business at a disadvantage. The real risk to minority-owned businesses comes from the dismantling of DEI initiatives, but there will always be people and organizations that want to support what I do, and my goal is to continue to find and serve them.Rhode Island already has programs in place that support small businesses, including those owned by minorities. The key is making sure those programs stay intact, especially given what’s happening at the federal level and the attempt to dismantle diversity programs. There’s a real need to stay committed to these efforts, ensuring minority-owned businesses have access to funding, resources and opportunities to scale.Thankfully, I was able to secure funding through a traditional bank, and I’ve seen some local banks take real steps to improve access, particularly by partnering with nontraditional lenders to back loans for minority entrepreneurs. Banks that have embraced this approach are making a real impact, but there are still others that need to step up and recognize the importance of supporting minority businesses.Rhode Island has a strong network of organizations supporting minority-owned businesses with funding, mentorship and networking. I’m not naming specific groups because I don’t want to leave anyone out, and with the shifting political landscape, some could face challenges. What matters is that these resources exist, and entrepreneurs have options within the state for support. I’m always happy to connect emerging entrepreneurs with the right resources based on their needs.