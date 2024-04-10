Five Questions With: Chris Herren

Chris Herren is the founder of The Herren Project and Herren Wellness in Seekonk. A former NBA player from Fall River, Herren’s basketball career was derailed due to substance misuse. Along with Gov. Daniel J. McKee and Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley, Herren recently kicked off the Herren Illuminates Hope initiative to promote recovery and overall wellness. Herren spoke with Providence Business News about the initiative, the current state of the addiction crisis and the response to it.
PBN: Can you describe the collaborative effort between Gov. McKee, Mayor Smiley and local organizations in addressing substance misuse issues and promoting wellness initiatives here in Rhode Island as part of the recent Herren Illuminates Hope initiative?
HERREN:
The collaborative effort of Herren Illuminates Hope kicked off March 4 with the lighting of the Rhode Island Statehouse purple and included Gov. McKee, Mayor Smiley and representatives of the Herren Organizations: Herren Talks, Herren Wellness and Herren Project.
Scheduled for one week, the lighting is part of Wellness Week with Herren, a national initiative to bring awareness and shine a light on the disease of addiction, the power of recovery and efforts to increase prevention, education and overall wellness.
PBN: What do you feel is the current state of the addiction crisis locally? Has it gotten better or worse, and why?
HERREN:
The current state of the addiction crisis in Rhode Island is [as] complex as the disease itself. While progress has been made in certain areas, such as expanding access to treatment and reducing stigma, significant challenges persist. Factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic have exacerbated existing vulnerabilities, leading to increased substance misuse and overdoses in some communities.
However, there is hope. Communities are coming together like never before to support one another, and innovative approaches to prevention, treatment and recovery are emerging. By acknowledging the complexity of the issue and embracing evidence-based strategies, we can work toward providing access to treatment for all and working with our [youths] to refocus the conversation around addiction from the last day to the first.
PBN: What more do you feel needs to be done to combat the crisis both locally and nationally?
HERREN:
To combat the addiction crisis effectively, a multifaceted approach is essential. This includes not only expanding access to treatment and recovery services but also addressing the underlying causes of addiction, such as trauma, mental health and lack of access to resources, including health care.
Prevention efforts must be comprehensive, reaching children as early as elementary school to talk about self-esteem and self-worth while addressing risk factors such as stress, anxiety and peer pressure. Additionally, we need to continue to prioritize naloxone distribution to prevent overdoses and save lives.
On a national level, comprehensive policy reforms are needed to shift the focus from punishment to treatment and to implement wellness as a core class in our schools with a focus on well-being and prevention. By working together across sectors and disciplines, we can make meaningful progress in combating the addiction crisis and building healthier, more resilient communities.
PBN: Rhode Island in recent years has recovered $330 million and lifesaving medication in settlements with opioid manufacturers, distributors and consultants who advised those companies. What do you feel the state should do with that money to combat the addiction crisis?
HERREN:
The recovery of $330 million in settlements presents a significant opportunity to invest in initiatives that directly benefit our [youths] and put in place much-needed wellness initiatives and prevention programs.
Additionally, increase access for individuals, families and communities impacted by substance misuse. Transparency and accountability are essential throughout the allocation process to ensure that these resources have a meaningful impact on reducing substance misuse, increasing access to treatment and improving the health and well-being of Rhode Islanders.
PBN: Are your organizations, including the Herren Project, introducing, or have recently introduced, new programs to help those with substance use disorder? If so, what are they?
HERREN:
Yes, our organizations, including the Herren Project, are continuously innovating and expanding our programs to meet the evolving needs of individuals with substance use disorder.
In response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have introduced a range of new initiatives to ensure that support and resources remain accessible to all who need them. This includes virtual support groups, online resources and telehealth services that allow individuals to connect with peers and clinicians from the safety and comfort of their own homes.
Additionally, we're partnering with local communities to implement prevention programs and provide education and training on addiction awareness and intervention. By refocusing the conversation on addiction from the last day to the first nationwide in schools and communities with technology and partnerships, we're able to reach more individuals than ever before and empower them to take control of their health and well-being.
