Five Questions With: Christopher Waterson

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Christopher Waterson | General manager, Waterson Terminal Services LLC 1. What kind of infrastructure has been built at the Port of Providence, which Waterson Terminal Services manages for ProvPort Inc. as part of the offshore wind construction hub? Is there any more infrastructure coming? Orsted A/S recently built a large manufacturing hall at ProvPort to…