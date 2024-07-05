Five Questions With: David Neeleman

Providence is very important to us. … It’s been one of our fastest-growing cities, and this year will become our biggest base. But we’re not betting the ranch. Breeze’s route network is well-diversified across almost 60 cities now. T.F. Green is incredibly attractive because it serves a large community of travelers who would prefer the convenience of flying from their local airport rather than driving to [Boston] Logan [International Airport]. Coupled with Rhode Island being a terrific destination, it has resulted in Breeze basically doubling in size year over year.Rhode Island is the gold standard when it comes to demonstrating the power of true partnership. The rapid success we have had here is truly a team effort – we couldn’t have done it without R.I. Commerce, T.F. Green, the support of Gov. [Daniel J.] McKee and the state’s elected officials.With Breeze, our focus is on making air travel more accessible for all types of communities, whether it’s providing nonstop flights between cities that have lost service or offering specialized training to our front line that empowers them to better assist guests within the autism community.We had hoped for sooner, but we had some challenges along the way – some within our control and some outside our control, such as aircraft delivery delays and escalating fuel costs. … Truth is, it takes time to build the scope of operations required to cover the costs of a capital-intensive industry like this one and I’m immensely proud of the team we have built and the challenges we have overcome in just three short years.For Breeze, it is about continued growth. The industry is going through some major changes right now, but we are staying focused on connecting underserved city airports and operating the best airline we can so we can continue to grow our footprint.