Five Questions With: Dr. Thomas E. Sepe

Dr. Thomas E. Sepe, noted liver disease expert and director of the Liver Center at University Gastroenterology LLC, was honored last month by the American Liver Foundation at its 45th New England Legacy Gala. As the physician honoree, Sepe was recognized for his work in treating and finding cures for liver disease.

Sepe, who has earned a national reputation for his expertise in the care and treatment of hepatitis C, oversees clinical trials in liver disease at University Gastroenterology, where more than 70 trials have focused on therapies for hepatitis C infections.

PBN: How do you expect the American Liver Foundation award to assist your work in the research and treatment of liver disease?

SEPE: The award will help to foster attention to the research capabilities of our Liver Center, as well as closely linking us to the large patient network the foundation provides.

PBN: Is The Liver Center at University Gastroenterology mainly a research center, or does it offer patient services as well?

SEPE: The Liver Center provides both patient services and research resources for our large referral network, as well as the physicians who make up University Gastroenterology. Dr. Eric Newton is co-director of the center. We see patients from all over Rhode Island and southeastern New England and provide the latest in state-of-the-art care for all forms of liver disease, including hepatitis B and C, cirrhosis and its complications, hereditary liver disease, and fatty liver/steatohepatitis/NASH.

PBN: University Gastroenterology has conducted more than 70 clinical trials focused on potential treatments for hepatitis C. Have any of those trials led to successful treatments?

SEPE: Many of the latest treatments leading to cures in hepatitis C have been developed at the Liver Center, and our staff members are experts in their usage. Hundreds of our patients have been cured during many of our trials. The center conducted most of the Phase II and III trials for the three drugs comprising HCV standard of care, where cure rates exceed 98%.

PBN: What are UGI’s liver disease clinical trials currently focused on now, and are there any treatments you are investigating that seem particularly promising?

SEPE: Current trials are focused on NASH, or nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and primary sclerosing cholangitis. There are several investigational agents which hold great promise for future patients.

PBN: Are most clinical trial participants also Rhode Island residents?

SEPE: Our practice accepts referrals for liver disease from physicians in Rhode Island and throughout southeastern New England. With four main campuses and several satellite offices located throughout Rhode Island, we’re able to provide these patients state-of-the-art care that’s convenient to them.

