Five Questions With: Heather Singleton

We are … supporting an extension of the “Be Kind” legislation that would make permanent the ability for hotels to eject guests who verbally or physically threaten employees or other guests. Hotel tax parity is also extremely important to us. Currently, Rhode Island’s lodging industry is required to collect 13% sales and hotel tax, whereas short-term rentals only have to collect 8% if the dwelling is rented in its entirety.Streamline the process. Hospitality is one of the most regulated industries in the state. The majority of our establishments are independently owned small businesses that face an incredible number of regulations, fees and permit requirements from nearly every state department and local municipality. … We are happy to see the $1.4 million that Gov. [Daniel J.] McKee has proposed for additional destination marketing funds, but it’s not enough. The average statewide marketing budget is nearly $20 million, while Rhode Island’s is only $5 million. For a state that depends on a robust tourism business, we are woefully behind in showing what we have to offer.Yes. I have spent the last 26 years working alongside [outgoing CEO and President] Dale Venturini and have spent the majority of that time immersed in the association’s work from every perspective. I have always planned on having a career as an association executive.The two I hear most are workforce and inflation. The hospitality industry is still in the pandemic recovery phase. I encourage RIHA members to sign on to our cost-savings programs and take advantage of the workforce opportunities provided through the R.I. Hospitality Education Foundation. Our partners are providing discounts, rebates and group buying power for energy, insurance and access to capital.Membership growth will continue to be a primary goal. There are also many impressive young professionals growing their careers in our industry, and I am interested in getting them engaged in our mission. And we are about to launch an Employer of Choice program to help business owners with employee recruitment and retention. I am looking forward to working with our team to develop our strategy and growth plan for the next several years.