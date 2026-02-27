Five questions with James Toomey

These two major events have been something we’ve looked forward to for a long time. They are prime opportunities to share our region’s cultural and historical stories. We’re looking at what we can create, and most importantly what our region will look like after these once-in-a-generation events. A prime goal is to highlight the incredible American soccer history we have here, including the site of the first U.S. Open Cup final and the story of the Watson brothers, the first African American soccer players in the U.S. This is also the time we will spotlight our diverse international cultures with a wider audience.Workforce stability can always be a challenge due to the nature of this industry. I try not to look at it solely in the negative. It means we have a lot of possible settings for people to work in hospitality. The cultural shift between generations is one thing that brings attention. We’ve lost a couple of long-standing small businesses because the next wave of the family decided not to take on the responsibility. It’s always sad to lose a piece of culture when establishments decide to close.Since I’ve had a long history with tourism council, I’ve already known how amazing our communities and numerous partners are. There’s a lot of wonderful work being done by dedicated people in all sectors to make our region the best place for residents and visitors. I’m grateful to be in this role. I saw firsthand the level of devotion [Billington] has to Blackstone Valley and why our organization needed to have all of those initiatives. My commitment to Blackstone Valley is at the highest level, too.Tourism is a huge economic driver for Rhode Island. Our region’s occupancy rate was 5.5% above the national average in 2025. Blackstone Valley’s average daily hotel room rate was 4.5% higher year over year, as well. A lot of focus and effort is being put into 2026 and [I] expect to see that growth continue this year.Yes, there are so many officials working day in and day out to represent our region. We appreciate them and all they do. We do hope that they’ll support [legislation H7467 to change how some of the hotel tax revenue is allocated] as it will allow the continuation of impactful arts and events across the entire state. The trolls created by artist Thomas Dambo are a huge success and tourism driver. These were completed directly due to the support of the state and would not have been built otherwise.