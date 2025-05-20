Five Questions With: Jeffrey Rossi

By
-
JEFFREY ROSSI is a certified public accountant who leads the consumer and industrial practice, as well as the transaction advisory services practice, for New England at CBIZ Inc. / COURTESY CBIZ INC.

Jeffrey Rossi, a certified public accountant, currently leads the consumer and industrial practice, as well as the transaction advisory services practice, for New England at CBIZ Inc. The practice is one of the largest national professional services firms in the country, with more than 120 offices and nearly 7,000 employees nationwide, offering integrated solutions in

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

It’s Okay Not to Be Okay: Why We Need to Talk About Maternal Mental Health

Q&A with Megin Dalton, MD, Center for Women’s Health at South County Health Each May,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR