Five Questions With: Karen Binder

Karen Binder, who has served as the executive director of Blithewold Mansion, Gardens & Arboretum in Bristol since July 2004, spoke recently with Providence Business News about how the nonprofit was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and how it is moving forward.

PBN: How was Blithewold impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic?

BINDER: Like most businesses, we shut down in-person operations mid-March 2020, and it was immediately apparent that people would need a distraction from the pandemic. So, within 10 days, we had our digital content up and running, enabling us to bring the beauty of Blithewold to our members and visitors virtually.

Eventually, we opened the grounds to visitors, with Blithewold’s 33 acres providing plenty of room for social distancing. In July 2020, we brought back our popular Music at Sunset concert series held on the Great Lawn. It was so nice to see people enjoying the music, their picnics and the spectacular view! Thankfully, nearly every concert sold out, bringing us income that helped us to rehire our staff.

- Advertisement -

Last Christmas we transformed Sparkle! into Night Lights. We traded Sparkle’s signature campfires and s’mores into a twinkling fantasy with hundreds of hand-crafted lighted ornaments installed in every nook and cranny of our enclosed garden. People were thrilled and went out of their way to thank us for giving them a lovely night out during the holidays. Over and over, we heard, “We needed this.” And that meant the world to all of us.

PBN: How has the mansion recovered, and is it still facing some struggles?

BINDER: We qualified for [Paycheck Protection Program] money, which initially helped to keep our team fully employed. Unfortunately, we eventually faced having to lay off staff and curtail our programming. As time went on, we took a very strategic and careful approach to building back to where we were before the pandemic.

Historically, a visit to Blithewold has skewed more to the outdoors than indoors, so as people were heading outside, we were perfectly positioned to offer a wonderful place to do just that. We created “Fresh Air” programs, such as guided garden tours, plein air painting, garden journaling and, of course, the Music at Sunset concert series, which ran three months longer than usual.

By the end of 2021, we calculated that nearly 60,000 people visited Blithewold – that’s nearly double what we saw in 2019. This year may end differently, but for now we’re encouraged to be tracking very similarly to 2021’s numbers.

PBN: What new programming has the mansion recently introduced?

BINDER: Educational programming is such an important part of our mission, especially our purpose “to inspire.” Our horticultural education programs and lectures remain strong, but we also add events that are just simply fun. One of our newest is called Cozy Fires and Tasty Treats! Parties of six can rent a fire pit for an hour or so. And we take care of everything from there: the fire pit, wood, chairs and the s’mores kits!

We’re super excited to be running that program again in the fall. We also began a more casual version of our very popular Afternoon Tea. It’s called Tea and Scones on the Porch, and we do just that. Guests are given a pot of our signature blend of tea and warm scones served outside on the porch overlooking the Great Lawn and beautiful Narragansett Bay.

PBN: Explain the Camp Sequoia program and what it offers to children.

BINDER: Camp Sequoia is Blithewold’s camp program, and easily one of the highlights of our summer. It’s such a joy to hear the kiddos playing on the property. After all, Blithewold was designed as a place for grown-ups and children to play outside! The camp sells out quickly. I mean, who wouldn’t want their children spending time in this gorgeous, historical and educational environment?

Camp covers a variety of activities for kids ages 5-10. They learn where their food comes from in the vegetable garden, study the life in the bay down at the beach, enjoy artist-led arts and crafts, as well as traditional outdoor games. Sometimes, they’ll create and perform a little play. It really is a ton of fun.

PBN: Are you optimistic about the mansion’s future?

BINDER: One hundred percent, absolutely! Blithewold has weathered many storms. It manages to come through hurricanes, blizzards, heat waves, drought, near bankruptcy and now a pandemic. Every time we come back, we return stronger and even more committed to share the place and the spirit of Blithewold with everyone.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.