Five Questions With: Ken Block

By
-
Ken Block / PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
Ken Block / PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY

5Q: Ken Block | Founder, Simpatico Software Systems 1. Why did you want to write the book “Unproven,” about your experience looking into Donald Trump’s election fraud claims? It is essential that the country understands the work I was asked to do, the results of that work and the actions taken by those who received

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display