Five Questions With: Maria McGurrin

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

Maria McGurrin joined Wood River Health as a pediatric nurse practitioner in June. McGurrin has worked in several clinical and nonclinical settings, including pediatric primary care clinics, schools, community health centers and remote care management. McGurrin earned a bachelor’s degree from Bryn Mawr College in anthropology with a focus on physical and medical anthropological practice.…