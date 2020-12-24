Five Questions With: Meredith LeBlanc

Meredith LeBlanc recently took over as president of Rebuilding Together Greater Newport, a nonprofit that repairs homes to fulfill its mission to revitalize communities by providing safe homes.

The organization has been active in the Greater Newport area since 2001. LeBlanc recently responded to questions posed by the Providence Business News.

PBN: What is Rebuilding Together Greater Newport?

LEBLANC: We are an affiliate of the national nonprofit organization Rebuilding Together, which was started in 1973 in Midland, Texas. It was started by a small group of people who wanted to help revitalize their community and called the group “Christmas in April.”

As the program grew and gained national recognition, the mission expanded to assist low-income families in need year round. The national office was formed in 1988 and it was renamed Rebuilding Together. We call the April the “Rebuilding Month,” and work on two to three project homes on Aquidneck Island. We also help with emergency repairs year-round.

PBN: Can you tell me about some of your previous projects?

LEBLANC: This past spring, we were able to help a 20-year naval veteran in Newport. In spite of the pandemic, we were able to make substantial repairs by following the COVID-19 protocols. Some of these projects included repairing the leaking kitchen sink, replacing the faulty thermostat, replacing the electrical panel, replacing the washer and dryer with a brand-new set donated and installed by a local appliance store, replacing the water line into the house from the street, replacing the main entry storm door, installing new smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, stripping and re-shingling the front of the house, replacing necessary trim, cleaning up the yard and garden, and rototilling the vegetable gardens.

Last year, we helped a lifelong resident of Middletown. She has lived in her home since 1962. We put on a new roof, painted the exterior of her home, installed new kitchen countertops, conducted masonry repairs, installed new smoke and carbon [monoxide] detectors, [performed] brush and debris clearing, tree trimming, ceiling tile repair, and minor electrical work.

Some homes require more work than others, but all of the work is vital to the health and well-being of the families.

PBN: How has COVID-19 impacted any demand that Rebuilding Together has seen?

LEBLANC: There was the same amount of need, but we had to alter our protocols to keep everyone safe. We followed the state’s protocols of masks, social distanced and followed guidelines from our national organization. Although we couldn’t allow volunteers to work inside the houses, we were able to use our licensed contractor partners for interior and exterior repairs as we normally would.

PBN: What are some of your post-pandemic goals?

LEBLANC: We are already planning for Rebuilding Month in April 2021, which will be our 20th anniversary. We are in the process of taking applications and reviewing them. We plan to forge ahead as always, and work with whatever the pandemic hands us. Our goal is to work on two to three homes and a community service building.

PBN: How can someone participate in Rebuilding Together?

LEBLANC: You may support our efforts by donating on our website, rebuildingnewport.org, or by mailing a check to Rebuilding Together Greater Newport, P.O. Box 748, Newport, R.I. 02840. If you would like to volunteer your time or would like to be a contractor partner, email me at meredith@slocumrealty.com.

