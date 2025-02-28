Five Questions With: Paul Mecurio

Providence has always been prime material for comedy because it’s a melting pot of cultures, races, and both blue- and white-collar communities. I grew up on Charles Street in the North End, which was almost exclusively Italian. And let me tell you, growing up Italian meant every Sunday was a masterclass in comedy. My family’s business, Kams Furniture, also played a role in my comedy. My mom had me selling furniture when I was 12, which gave me the gift of gab.I was executing multimillion-dollar mergers and acquisitions, making great money, nice car, living in a doorman building on the Upper West Side, etc. I had financial security, a clear career path and no reason to leave – except for this nagging urge to write jokes. I started comedy on the side, purely as a hobby. Then one day, I met Jay Leno, gave him some of my jokes, and he hired me to write for “The Tonight Show.” That turned my “hobby” into something more serious. At Jay’s suggestion, I started performing stand-up to test material. The first time I got laughs on stage, I was hooked.First, don’t let fear of financial insecurity stop you. If you’re passionate about something and willing to work ridiculously hard, success usually follows. But – a big but – you must really want it because the road isn’t easy. Performing comedy – or any creative field – is filled with rejection. You’ll bomb. You’ll doubt yourself. You’ll have people tell you you’re not good enough. You will struggle financially in the beginning. The only way to survive is to keep going.On the business side, my law and finance experience has been invaluable. Entertainment is full of shady deals and fine print that can ruin you if you’re not careful. I’ve seen talented performers get taken advantage of because they didn’t understand contracts. Thanks to my background, I can negotiate deals, protect myself and make sure I’m not getting a bad deal that I’d regret.I’ve toured all over North America and Europe, and what I’ve found is that everyone has a story. Some people want to tell it, some people need to tell it. In today’s world, where people feel unheard, this show gives them a voice.