Five Questions With: Paul Mecurio

By
-
Paul Mecurio / PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM 
Paul Mecurio / PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM 

Paul Mecurio | Comedian, and former Wall Street lawyer and investment banker 1. You were born and raised in Providence and have found great success as a stand-up comedian. How has the Rhode Island experience shaped your sense of humor and entertainment career? Providence has always been prime material for comedy because it’s a melting

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Building a Stronger Heart: Inside South County Health’s Cardiopulmonary Rehab Program

A Heart-Healthy Start to the Year February is American Heart Month—a time to raise awareness…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display