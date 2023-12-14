Five Questions With: Stacey Messier

By
-
STACEY MESSIER is the general manager of Cambridge Innovation Center New England, including the organization's flexible coworking space in Rhode Island, CIC Providence, located in the Wexford Building at 225 Dyer St. / PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
Stacey Messier is general manager of Cambridge Innovation Center New England, including the organization's flexible coworking space in Rhode Island, CIC Providence, located in the Wexford Building at 225 Dyer St. CIC Providence was established in 2019 to provide shared workspaces and private workspaces for independent professionals and firms under 30-day membership terms. CIC stands…


You must be a paid subscriber to read this content.

To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.


Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display