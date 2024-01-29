Five Questions With: Tomas Gregorio

TOMAS GREGORIO is chief information officer of Care New England Health System. / COURTESY CARE NEW ENGLAND HEALTH SYSTEM

Care New England Health System recently announced it has partnered with Brown University to offer medical students the opportunity to serve as an Epic physician builder/informaticist. As part of the physician builder team, students will be planning, designing and building content for medical or surgical specialties within Care New England’s Epic electronic medical record system.

