Help volunteers succeed

By
-
Chris Gadbois is an advanced practice public health nurse who became CEO of East Providence-based CareLink Inc. in 2019. Later that year, she was elected president of the nonprofit Rhode Island Public Health Association, an affiliate of the American Public Health Association. / PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
Chris Gadbois is an advanced practice public health nurse who became CEO of East Providence-based CareLink Inc. in 2019. Later that year, she was elected president of the nonprofit Rhode Island Public Health Association, an affiliate of the American Public Health Association. / PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
Chris Gadbois | CareLink Inc. CEO; R.I. Public Health Association president When I was elected president of the Rhode Island Public Health Association, I could not have anticipated the critical role of our work as we face a global public health crisis. The association’s more than 800 members are a diverse group of public health…

Subscriber Only

Subscribe with Providence Business News to keep reading.

Get unlimited access now for $1 for 4 weeks

Subscribe now for $1
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display