Igus surpasses $1 billion in sales for second consecutive year

EAST PROVIDENCE – Igus Bearings Inc. recently announced it has again surpassed $1 billion in total sales and increased its active customers amount by 5%.

The bearings supplier based in the Rumford neighborhood of East Providence is also now selling a record 277 new motion plastics products in 2025.

With a company motto of “GO ZERO Lubrication,” recent innovations and significant investment in research and development were cited for the strong revenue performance.

“The changing political and economic conditions didn’t leave us entirely unaffected,” said CEO Tobias Vogel, noting the sales threshold was actually a 2.5% decline from the previous year. “However, our focus is always on the question: What’s in it for the customer?”

In the last five years, the company has invested more than $350 million in Cologne, Germany, where it has a campus equipped with testing and research facilities, labs and a new production hall.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.