Subscriber-only Content Subscribe to PBN today to read this article.

Get unlimited access for $1 for 4 weeks. Subscribe for $1 Already a subscriber? Login now.

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Don Nokes | NetCenergy LLC co-founder and president As business leaders or managers, many of us have experienced positive business growth and refinement of our offerings that, ultimately, benefits most, but not all, of our clients. You may have an enjoyable working relationship with a long-term client, but the client’s needs and your business sweet…