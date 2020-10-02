List: Cybersecurity Companies

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Total number of full-time local employees: 772 Re-ranked by oldest companies: 1. CAI Software LLC | Year founded: 1978 2. SyNet Inc. | Year founded: 1987 3. RCC | Year founded: 1989 The complete list is available in this week's digital edition and available for purchase online. For information about participating in PBN’s Top Lists,…