Lists: Retirement Communities

Ranked by oldest communities: 1. Pine Hill Estates | Year established: 1972 2. (tie) Medway Place | Year established: 1987 2. (tie) Winnapaug Cottages | Year established: 1987 SUBSCRIBERS: Click here to view the complete list. For information about participating in PBN’s Top Lists, or to make additions or corrections, call (401) 680-4838 or write to Research@PBN.com.