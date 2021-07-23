Making cookies full time

By
-
HOMEMADE TOUCH: Husband and wife Mahran Izoli, right, and Nur Shahida Roslan are the owners of Feed the Cheeks, a specialty cookie shop, which started as a home business then moved to a Providence storefront during the pandemic. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
HOMEMADE TOUCH: Husband and wife Mahran Izoli, right, and Nur Shahida Roslan are the owners of Feed the Cheeks, a specialty cookie shop, which started as a home business then moved to a Providence storefront during the pandemic. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Like any card-carrying millennial, Nur Shahida Roslan created an Instagram account to document her food and travel adventures. She named the personal page “Feed the Cheeks” because, as her husband, Mahran Izoli, explains, “When she eats, she gets this moon face, her cheeks fill up.” Fast forward to 2020, when the Providence couple was trying…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display