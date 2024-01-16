Mel Bride to Lead San Miguel School

The Board of Directors of San Miguel School recently promoted current Director of Advancement, Mel Bride, to Executive Director effective July 1. Current Executive Director, John Wolf, will remain on staff in a part-time development role.

Bride, a life-long educator, joined San Miguel in 2019 and led the school through its successful $6M Star Campaign.

“We are incredibly lucky to have Mel taking on the Executive Director role at this point in the school’s history. She is a very effective fundraiser and deeply committed school leader.” said Kim Butler, San Miguel’s Board Chair. “Retaining John is a dream come true.”