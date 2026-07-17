Money advice from AI?

Consider the following scenario. Suzy is 63, recently retired, and trying to decide when to start receiving Social Security and how to manage her retirement savings to minimize the tax hit. She opens an artificial intelligence chatbot, types in the details and gets a calm, well-organized and confident answer: Claim now, convert this much, here is the reasoning. The chatbot sounds authoritative and even shows its work. So Suzy follows its guidance and never calls a financial planner. Maybe the advice was fine. But maybe it quietly ignored other factors that can flip the Social Security math. It also may have overlooked that the retirement savings plan conversion it suggested would push Suzy into paying higher Medicare premiums two years later. Suzy won’t find out for a long time, if ever, whether this guidance was right. AI chatbots have entered everyday life with remarkable speed. And a growing number of people are asking AI about money. Some are getting burned. According to a 2025 survey of 2,000 U.S. adults by Pearl.com, a professional services platform, 19% said they lost more than $100 by following financial advice from an AI chatbot. Among Gen Z investors, that figure rose to 27%. Three things make financial advice especially treacherous for AI. First, fluency is not accuracy. People naturally read a confident and well-articulated answer as competent. But how polished an answer sounds tells you almost nothing about whether it fits your situation or the accuracy of the proposed solution. Second, AI is least reliable exactly where the stakes are highest. AI tools are good at routine and general topics. But financial life is full of rare, complicated, one-time decisions: exercising stock options, understanding the alternative minimum tax, making required, minimum 401(k) distributions, deciding on a Social Security strategy as a couple, drawing up a divorce settlement. And in finance, the unusual cases tend to be the expensive ones. Third, you often can’t check the work. Financial advice is what economists call a “credence good,” like a doctor’s recommendation. You often can’t tell whether the advice was good, sometimes for years. A mistaken tax move may not surface until an audit. A bad 401(k) drawdown plan may not bite until the stock market slumps. Notice that the real harm in Suzy’s story isn’t a single dramatic mistake. It’s that confident answer that made Suzy feel no need to call a professional. The danger is not so much that you act on bad advice but that you never seek good advice. The smoother and more reassuring the tool, the easier it is to stay in do-it-yourself mode. There’s also an incentive worth naming. I argue that a tool that earns its revenue by holding your attention has a reason to sound confident and helpful: Confidence keeps you on the platform. A system tuned to keep you engaged isn’t the same as one tuned to protect your financial future, and the two can point in different directions. These findings don’t mean that people should avoid AI for money advice. Used well, these tools are a valuable and free financial educator. This is also not to say that a financial adviser always has the right answers. But if you do turn to AI, the skill is knowing where to draw the line. Treat AI as a starting point, not a verdict. It’s excellent for learning concepts, drafting questions and getting oriented before a meeting. Estate questions, the drawdown of retirement savings, strategies for claiming Social Security benefits, business structure and major one-time transactions all belong in the category of decisions that call for bringing in a human. When the AI answer about your money sounds most polished and most certain, that’s not a reason to relax. On the hardest questions, that smooth confidence is exactly the signal that you should pick up the phone and talk to an expert. Pawan Jain is an associate professor of finance at the University of Michigan. Distributed by The Conversation and The Associated Press.