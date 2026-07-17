Money advice from AI?

By
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Pawan Jain
Pawan Jain

Consider the following scenario. Suzy is 63, recently retired, and trying to decide when to start receiving Social Security and how to manage her retirement savings to minimize the tax hit. She opens an artificial intelligence chatbot, types in the details and gets a calm, well-organized and confident answer: Claim now, convert this much, here

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