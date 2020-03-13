National Grid suspends collections

WALTHAM, Mass. – National Grid is temporarily stopping collections-related activities, including service disconnections, effective immediately, the company announced in a news release on Friday.

The decision is intended to reduce “financial hardship” on customers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It comes as part of a pandemic preparedness plan designed to lessen the impact of the disease on customers, workers and services.

Other elements of the plan include limiting external meetings and visitors at National Grid facilities, restricting travel between office locations, stopping all international business-related travel and increasing cleaning and disinfecting efforts.