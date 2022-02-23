NEMIC Foundation selects 6 startups for 2022 Accelerator Program cohort

PROVIDENCE – The New England Medical Innovation Center Foundation has announced the cohort for its 2022 Accelerator Program.

Six teams representing startups and emerging technology initiatives have been identified as viable in the commercial marketplace and meet the NEMIC mission of prioritizing mental health, equity and accessibility in health care innovation.

The startups and their owners are: Joyous LLC, Lisa Marceau; Aurie, Souvik Paul; HotBandz, Anthony Wilds; AdvanceBox, Leo Kobayashi and Geoff Capraro; Asthenis LLC, Eugenio Fernandez; and Recheck, Emanuele Raggi.

This year, the program is funded by Real Jobs Rhode Island. Cohort participants will develop, solidify their business model and test solutions. Participants then get advisory services, up to $10,000 in funding, access to investors and industry experts, and leadership classes.

The NEMIC Foundation is a medical technology venture hub with a goal of supporting and guiding entrepreneurs with help from medical technology innovators and subject matter experts. The first Accelerator Program cohort kicked off in 2020, with $2.3 million raised by program participants that year.

