New law: R.I. public colleges must plan for apprenticeships

By
-
GIVING CREDIT: Rhode Island College, along with the University of Rhode Island and the Community College of Rhode Island, is being required to establish ways of awarding academic credit for students who participate in registered apprenticeship programs. COURTESY RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE
GIVING CREDIT: Rhode Island College, along with the University of Rhode Island and the Community College of Rhode Island, is being required to establish ways of awarding academic credit for students who participate in registered apprenticeship programs. COURTESY RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE
“These are the niches that Rhode Island will be filling, but it hasn’t been organized,” said Rep. Joseph M. McNamara, D-Warwick, who sponsored the Apprenticeship Pathways to Earning a Bachelor’s Degree Act that passed in June. “This is part of a movement across the country to formalize this form of education … programs based on…


You must be a paid subscriber to read this content.

To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.


Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display