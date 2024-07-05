Newbury: Food events are heating up

Summer has landed in a big way in Rhode Island. More accurately, a sweaty humid way. Here are two upcoming July food events to entice you to chill at a favorite restaurant.
Providence Restaurant Weeks returns for two weeks, July 7–20. Participating restaurants throughout Rhode Island will feature special offers for lunch or dinner, with some offering prix fixe menus. You’ll also find other specials, such as breakfast, signature cocktails and more. Diners are urged to show their support for Rhode Island’s amazing restaurants. As usual, a lineup of familiar favorites and newer spots are participating. For a list of participating restaurants and details about the offers, visit ProvidenceRestaurantWeeks.com.
East Providence got into the act early, employing state marketing money to put together its first-ever East Providence Restaurant Week in mid-June. By all accounts, it was well-received with an impressive 35 eateries, bars and neighborhood markets taking part. There was a grassroots community effort on the part of non-restaurant businesses in the city urging their own customers and social media followers to support the effort. Patrons were encouraged to partake for a night or more and show support for businesses that had been suffering because of the partial closure of the Washington Bridge. Providence restaurants, too, have been feeling the effects of the bridge debacle as East Bay residents weren’t so eager to leave the region because of the traffic jams.
The organizers and sponsor of Providence Restaurant Weeks, Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau, has long urged visitors to turn dinner into a quick getaway by checking out area hotel packages. The Providence bed and breakfast Christopher Dodge House is taking that to heart, alerting its guests and prospective guests to the celebration by carrying a running listing of participating restaurants on its blog. It is a savvy move as guests would have the opportunity to make the Dodge House headquarters for a culinary tour of the city.
BLOCK PARTY: The Bastille Celebration outside Pot au Feu in downtown Providence last year was well attended. Restaurateur Bob Burke has scheduled another celebration on July 13.
In the midst of the special week, a separate celebration in downtown Providence will take place at Bob Burke’s Pot au Feu. The Bastille Celebration on Saturday, July 13, promises free-flowing wine and dancing in the streets of Providence on the eve of Bastille Day. Burke’s all-inclusive evening includes a three-course dinner with wine and dancing featuring the Rod & Feather with Flair Jazz Band. Price includes dinner, wines, tip and tax.
Also this summer, the African Alliance of Rhode Island has launched the 2024 season of its popular pop-up farmers market. The market kicked off in June and will continue for the summer on July 13 at the St. Martin de Porres Center, 160 Cranston St., Providence, from 9 a.m. to noon; and on July 27 and Aug. 10 at the DaVinci Center, 470 Charles St., Providence, from 9 a.m. to noon. AARI’s pop-up market is stocked with the basics ranging from carrots and onions to culturally relevant staples, such as a variety of peppers, greens and root vegetables. Locally grown produce is transformed into products manufactured locally at Harvest Kitchen at Farm Fresh Rhode Island, including carrot-apple jam, pickled garden eggs, pickled okra and a spicy bitter ball relish. AARI operates the 6-acre Bami Farm in Johnston, which provides plots for African immigrants.
The alliance is celebrating 20 years of serving Providence.
“You won’t find produce like ours anywhere else,” said Julius Kolawole, AARI executive director and Bami Farm founder.
“Our ability to sell and grow produce has also allowed us to donate produce and collaborate with local fishermen to make fish available, contributing to food access and nutrition in resource centers such as elderly centers and churches, and making a significant impact in local neighborhoods,” Kolawole said. Their mission to connect community through art, food, culture and health is summed up in the motto: “Growing Healthier Together.”
