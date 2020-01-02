WARWICK – Newport Restaurant Group, owner of 11 restaurants in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, has purchased 15 Kingstown Road in Narragansett from GP Pier Retail LLC, the company announced recently.

The site is home to Trio restaurant. The acquisition is part of the employee-owned hospitality company’s long-term real estate plan, according to a news release.

The restaurant was opened by the Newport Restaurant Group in 2008. The 9,400-square-foot, two-story building is located near Narragansett Beach.

The $2.8 million purchase was recorded June 14, according to online real estate records. The property is now owned by J.T. O’Connell Realty Co., of 300 Metro Center Blvd., Warwick.

NRG owns Boat House in Tiverton, Iron Works in Warwick, Castle Hill Inn in Newport and Trio in Narragansett, as well as support buildings and its corporate office at 300 Metro Center Blvd., Warwick.

Paul O’Reilly, CEO of Newport Restaurant Group, said of the Narragansett purchase: “When the opportunity arose to purchase the Trio building, we jumped on it; we have a talented management team at Trio led by the general manager, Joe Parker. The restaurant continues to thrive under Joe’s leadership and he and his team embody what employee ownership is all about.”

