Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on March 31st.

Get your tickets today. We have a great line up of panelists and inspiring heroes to recognize!

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The National Institutes of Health grant supporting the University of Rhode Island’s Enhancing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math Education Diversity – or ESTEEMED – program was canceled last week. The four-year grant award totaled about $1.1 million and the university got the termination notice on March 21, said URI spokesperson Dawn Bergantino.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The

National Institutes of Health

grant supporting the University of Rhode Island’s

Enhancing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math Education Diversity – or ESTEEMED – program was canceled last week.

The four-year grant award totaled about $1.1 million and the university got the termination notice on March 21, said URI spokesperson Dawn Bergantino.

The program was designed to support 10 students from backgrounds usually underrepresented in STEM fields. It supports five freshmen and five sophomores with STEM majors to conduct biomedical and engineering-related research.

Bergantino said the university is still working to understand the full implications of the grant cancellation and is supporting students and faculty members affected by it.

This is the latest program at URI that has been affected by the Trump administration’s federal funding cuts.

In February, URI announced its

U.S. Agency for International Development grant-funded programming at the school was going to be eliminated by the end of March. The decision affected 11 employees working on programs focused on food insecurities across several countries listed by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency as reaching “concerning levels” of food insecurity.

In a joint statement, URI President Marc B. Parlange and Barbara Wolfe, the university’s executive vice president for academic affairs and provost, said it was a “very difficult, but necessary decision.”

They also said URI’s human resource team is working with affected employees to match them with new positions at the school, where available.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at

Castellani@PBN.com

.