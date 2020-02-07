Nov. 1% hotel tax yields $261K for state

PROVIDENCE – The 1% hotel tax generated $261,010 in November, a 9.9% increase year over year, the R.I. Department of Revenue said on Thursday.

The collection includes $7,895 from room resellers and hosting platforms, a 106.5% increase from November 2018, And $12,296 from Realtors and homeowners, a 19.4% increase year over year. The remainder of collections came from hotels in the state.

Providence had the largest collection of any municipality in November at $89,196, followed by Newport at $53,379.

Fiscal year to date in November, $3 million had been collected through the 1% hotel tax, a 9.2% increase from fiscal-year-to-date collections in 2018. Collections through the fiscal year in November 2019 included $2.4 million from hotels, $93,066 from room resellers and hosting platforms, and $468,183 from Realtors and homeowners.

