Only two new COVID-19 deaths in R.I. as Phase II of reopening begins

PROVIDENCE – Phase II of reopening Rhode Island’s economy is officially beginning, according to Gov. Gina M. Raimondo in her daily briefing on Monday afternoon.

“There’s going to be a lot of activity in Rhode Island that we haven’t seen in a couple of months,” said Raimondo of this week, where all state parks and beaches are now open while businesses such as salons, gyms, fitness centers and child care centers are reopening for the first time since mid-March.

Over this past weekend, Raimondo said the state was successful in keeping up with health guidelines. Some state parks, however, such as Lincoln Woods, were closed to visitors for a period of time over the weekend due to having to break up large congregations.

“We have to do a better job,” urged Raimondo.

According to Raimondo, the R.I. Department of Business Regulations reported 95% of customers and nearly 100% of employees were wearing face masks over the weekend at businesses that were open. However, the governor said the state could do better on the percentage of businesses that have filled out their COVID-19 Control Plans.

“Only 70% of businesses have filled out their COVID Control Plans,” said Raimondo. “Seventy percent is not okay.”

Health officials on Monday reported just two new deaths in the state due to COVID-19 and 67 more cases, bringing the latter total to 14,991.

The state has reported a total of 720 fatalities related to the new coronavirus.

The number of new cases reported on Monday is the lowest daily total since April 2.

“Our COVID-19 numbers have been stable,” said R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott. “We are not out of the woods yet, but we are moving in the right direction.”

The state conducted 2,183 more tests on Sunday, bringing the total to 156,835. Raimondo said Sunday’s positivity rate was 3%, which is below the 10% mark to continue reopening the state.

“Those are very encouraging statistics,” said Raimondo, turning her attention to testing in Central Falls, Woonsocket and parts of Providence. “But, we still have certain communities that have positive rates that are too high.”

Current hospitalizations due to the virus total 195, a decline from 206 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 46 are in intensive care units, while 29 are on ventilators, both unchanged from the previous day.

Raimondo addressed Saturday’s peaceful demonstration in Providence amid the death of another Black man death while in police custody, where more than 1,000 people protested. She said nearly all of these demonstrators were wearing masks while socially distancing and were peaceful.

“It made me proud to be a Rhode Islander,” said Raimondo.

However, unrelated rioters have vandalized property and looted from businesses in cities throughout the country. In Rhode Island, the State House experienced some vandalism that was not “particularly extensive,” as the Governor stated in a Monday morning call with reporters and said that State Police are handling the investigation. In a call with President Donald Trump today, which Raimondo participated in, he told Governors to be tougher with violent protestors by “dominating.”

“We have to maintain peace,” said Raimondo. “But there’s a lot of angry people and it’s hard to blame them.”

This story has been updated to include details from the governor’s press conference.