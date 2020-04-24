Overdue rent growing into pandemic problem

By
-
CUSTOMER-FOCUSED: Jennifer Massotti, general manager of Barrington Books in Barrington, holds up a bag with a thank-you note, which she wrote for all curbside-pickup orders. The small business was able to secure flexibility on rent payments from the landlords for both of its locations, in Barrington and Cranston. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
CUSTOMER-FOCUSED: Jennifer Massotti, general manager of Barrington Books in Barrington, holds up a bag with a thank-you note, which she wrote for all curbside-pickup orders. The small business was able to secure flexibility on rent payments from the landlords for both of its locations, in Barrington and Cranston. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
How can a business pay its rent when the state orders it to close its doors in a pandemic? The reality is many can’t in Rhode Island. It falls on landlords, then, to try to work with their business tenants on a realistic plan, according to commercial real estate specialists and property owners. Commercial property…

Subscriber Only

Subscribe with Providence Business News to keep reading.

Get unlimited access now for $1 for 4 weeks

Subscribe now for $1
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR